Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,776. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

