Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.35 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00019817 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00592530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.