LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $599.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $599.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.04509905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013959 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008745 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,908,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,086,749 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

