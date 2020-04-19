LINA (LINA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.70 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $104,427.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.02801238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227393 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,624,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.