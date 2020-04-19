Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 5,602,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.55. 2,605,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,069. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

