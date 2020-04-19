LINKA (LINKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,799.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, LINKA has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $23,799.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.58 or 0.04441245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003288 BTC.

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

