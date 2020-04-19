Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $780,552.77 and approximately $51,307.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

