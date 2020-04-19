Lisk Trading Up 6% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00014545 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin and YoBit. Lisk has a market cap of $128.45 million and $3.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005609 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,218,754 coins and its circulating supply is 123,133,043 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinbe, Exrates, Livecoin, Bit-Z, OKEx, Huobi, YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Binance, ChaoEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinroom and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

