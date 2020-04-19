Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0038

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $36,592.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.02377767 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001505 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,154.30 or 0.99696977 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 671,962,081 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, YoBit, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

