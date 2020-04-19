Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Short Interest Update

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 22,616,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 1,004,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $853.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Livent by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Livent by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Livent by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

