Lobstex Price Hits $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $309,770.33 and approximately $115,401.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00324473 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00420623 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015439 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005069 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,123,071 coins and its circulating supply is 19,123,059 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.