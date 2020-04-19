LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 3,639,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.12.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

