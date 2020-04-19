Loki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,975.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Loki has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market cap of $11.29 million and $16,975.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.02512898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.03281688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00594810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00798023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00076617 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00610959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,372,281 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

