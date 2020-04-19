Loom Network Price Tops $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, DDEX and Upbit. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,136,585 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Tidex, IDEX, YoBit, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex, DEx.top, Hotbit, Coinbe, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Upbit, LATOKEN, Allbit, Fatbtc, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

