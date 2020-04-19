Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Luminex worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminex alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.