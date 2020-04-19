Luna Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $180.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,281.64 and $180.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.02758292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

