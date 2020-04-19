LUNA (LUNA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02756797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA's launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, KuCoin, Upbit, Bitrue, GOPAX, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

