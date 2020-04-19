Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 354,195 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,195 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Honda Motor worth $95,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,256 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 497,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

