Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 46,764 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.31% of Boise Cascade worth $75,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $32,071,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $17,219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $6,305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boise Cascade by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCC opened at $27.61 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

