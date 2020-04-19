Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 7,210 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.33% of Q2 worth $91,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Q2 by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Q2 by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after acquiring an additional 154,026 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,273 shares of company stock valued at $28,331,050 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $68.74 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

