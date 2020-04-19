Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,001 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.05% of ASGN worth $77,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 938.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $38.69 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

