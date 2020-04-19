Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.02% of Black Hills worth $99,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after acquiring an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.