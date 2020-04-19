Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $100.81 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $100,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 303,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,410 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,557,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK opened at $16.80 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

