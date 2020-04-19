Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $72.82 Million Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.44% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $72,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,230.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $619.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

