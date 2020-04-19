Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $74.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 163,936 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of ENI worth $74,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ENI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ENI by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.91. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

