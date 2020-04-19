Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $75.36 Million Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.72% of El Paso Electric worth $75,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EE opened at $68.10 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

