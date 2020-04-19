Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $78 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Banco Bradesco worth $77,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 500,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,433 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,301,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.