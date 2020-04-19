Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $80.63 Million Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.79% of Neenah worth $80,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Neenah by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 774,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $18,310,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 244,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NP shares. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.47. Neenah Inc has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.