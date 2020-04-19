Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $93.46 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,879,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of ABB worth $93,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

