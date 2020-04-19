Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $96.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432,384 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $96,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $402,735,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 244,039,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,203,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

