Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $97.15 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 416,281 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $97,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

