Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $98.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.66% of Cheesecake Factory worth $98,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $16,307,210,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $22,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $19,504,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 324,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $795.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

