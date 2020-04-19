Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $99.50 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.89% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $99,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of FR stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

