Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Trade Desk worth $77,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,803 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,807. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.49. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.