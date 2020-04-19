Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 8,391 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.47% of Quidel worth $77,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

