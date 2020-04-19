Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.55% of Cirrus Logic worth $75,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

