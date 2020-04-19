Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269,570 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.47% of Flex worth $93,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 2,847.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,812,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,554 shares of company stock worth $1,507,793. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

