Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 101,122 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of RingCentral worth $90,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,605 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,147. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.79.

RNG stock opened at $236.51 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.49 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -369.55 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.