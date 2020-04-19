Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 249,898 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,898 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $73,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,702,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,173,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $3,183,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $477,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prologis stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.