Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,693,871 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,938,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,693,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Banco Santander worth $74,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 872,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

SAN stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

