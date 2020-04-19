MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Barclays started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 974,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $255.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.19. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

