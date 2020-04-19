Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $932,706.11 and $116.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.02760449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

