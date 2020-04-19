Magi Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Magi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Magi has a market cap of $144,330.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Magi has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,930,728 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

