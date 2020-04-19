Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Magna International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 114,378 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

