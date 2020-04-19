Magnum (MGM) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02756797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225730 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

