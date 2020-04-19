Maincoin One Day Volume Reaches $5,849.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. Maincoin has a total market cap of $359,425.62 and approximately $5,849.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.04477267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,365,258 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

