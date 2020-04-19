Maker (MKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.05 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $320.88 or 0.04470207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, OKEx, Gate.io and Bibox. Maker has a market cap of $322.73 million and $4.05 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009697 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,763 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, CoinMex, Kyber Network, Bibox, Switcheo Network, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

