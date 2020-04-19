Manna (MANNA) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Manna has a market capitalization of $158,780.57 and approximately $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manna has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001449 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000303 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,175.78 or 0.99753383 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,680,752 coins and its circulating supply is 660,060,772 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.