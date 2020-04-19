Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 7,145,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 458,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,097,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

