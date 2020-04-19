Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $209.42 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average is $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

